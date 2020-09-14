Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett is Norway’s First Salmon Farm to Earn BAP Certification

Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett, known in the United States as Kvarøy Arctic, is Norway’s first salmon farm to be awarded Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification, the Global Aquaculture Alliance announced in early September.

Based on Norway’s Kvarøy Island in the Arctic Circle, Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett is a third-generation family business founded in 1976. Two of the company’s salmon farm sites, Movikodden and Selsøyvær, have attained BAP certification, making them the first aquaculture farms of any kind in Norway to earn the designation. Kvarøy Arctic salmon products (whole fish, fillets, portions, frozen fish, skin packs, retail frozen packs, burgers and hot dogs) are currently available at regional distributors throughout the United States, serving restaurants and retailers including Fulton Fish Market, Co-op Food Stores, Whole Foods Markets and Disney Springs.

Kvarøy plans to pursue BAP certification for its remaining three farm sites as well as its processing plant, hatchery and feed mill to attain BAP four-star designation.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Aquaculture Alliance