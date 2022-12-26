Lagoon Seafood Celebrates 30 Years of Providing Premium Fresh and Frozen Fish And Seafood Products to Canadians

LACHINE, Quebec- Lagoon Seafood, the leader in the distribution, importing, exporting, processing, and curing of fresh and frozen seafood, marks its 30th anniversary of service to Canadian consumers, retailers, and wholesalers. Founded as a family-owned and operated business in Quebec in 1992, the company still operates with its original values of quality, sustainability, and innovation.

“When I started Lagoon Seafood in 1992, our focus was to provide high-quality and sustainable seafood while caring for our communities,” says Mr. Sam Cheaib, founder, and president of Lagoon Seafood. “I started the business because at the time, there was a gap in ethically sourced, premium quality and innovative fresh and frozen fish and seafood products in the market. Serving customers over the last 30 years, we’ve seen immense growth internationally and we’re proud of the positive impact Lagoon Seafood has had on the market. We are grateful to our loyal and dedicated employees.”

For this important anniversary, Lagoon Seafood reveals a new logo that pays homage to the experience, growth, and milestones the company has accumulated and witnessed across the years as it positioned itself as a market leader and premium provider of fresh and frozen fish and seafood. Lagoon Seafood also launched a new website to improve the online experience for retailers, wholesalers, and consumers, allowing better access to discover its products and information online. The website with its harmonious new interface offers a seamless experience and clearly showcases Lagoon Seafood’s fresh and frozen products including ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook products and a growing selection of fish and seafood recipes.

“Lagoon Seafood has been through quite a journey,” says Michael Cheaib, business resource manager at Lagoon Seafood. “In three decades, we have expanded our reach to serve as many customers as possible and have grown our fish and seafood repertoire tenfold to offer premium exotic and traditional products. We are committed to innovate as we open the door to new and exciting ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, an exciting category that has seen an increase in demand of over 50% compared to last year. The fish and seafood market has huge opportunities for innovations and Lagoon Seafood is committed to continue being an innovator in the industry.”

Lagoon Seafood will be hosting a Grand Opening event in the summer of 2023 to celebrate this milestone and to reveal its newly renovated facilities in Granby, Quebec, and intends on welcoming clients, suppliers, and media for a personalized tour.

As Lagoon Seafood embarks on its next chapter, the company is focused on growth and expansion beyond its Canadian borders with the ongoing development of Lagoon Seafood’s ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products.

Visit lagoonseafood.com for more information.

About Lagoon Seafood

Family-owned and operated, Lagoon Seafood specializes in the distribution, import, export, processing and curing of fresh and frozen seafood. Based on more than two and a half decades of experience in the food industry, the company sources a variety of quality products from South America to Asia, Europe to West Africa, and the Mediterranean, including local selections from Quebec and North America. Its catch comes from fishermen and fish farmers, allowing the company to better control the origin and quality of its products, grouped under the Blue Tide and Royal Harbour brands. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company moves its products to market with the help of select distributors, wholesalers and direct to grocery and retail chains in Canada, the USA, Europe and Asia. Dive deeper at lagoonseafood.com.