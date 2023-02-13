Lagoon Seafood Sets Course to Offer Ontarians Its Newest Innovative Products as Part of a National Growth Strategy

LACHINE, Quebec–Lagoon Seafood, the leader in fresh and frozen seafood distribution, importing, exporting, and processing for over 30 years, is bringing its innovative premium products to local Ontario stores. With a national growth strategy in place, Lagoon Seafood is expanding its reach to the Ontario market, making its high-quality products more widely accessible in the retail, wholesale, and food service sectors.

“We’ve built a reputation of offering premium-quality and innovative products that customers trust,” says Michael Cheaib, business resource manager at Lagoon Seafood. “We’re confident that we’ll do the same in Ontario as we expand our presence in the market.”

In 2022, an Ontario based sales team has targeted growth in the retail side of the business, while expanding Lagoons Seafood’s reach in the hospitality and wholesale sectors. This year, its innovative high-quality fresh and frozen products, including the company’s Blue Tide label, will be more readily available in supermarkets such as Loblaws, Metro, Adonis, and Costco, and Market Fresh in Guelph, Ontario. Wholesalers and retailers can also take advantage of the company’s three BRC-certified processing plants to meet their specific needs.

“Our mission is to increase brand awareness, build strong distribution links with our retail partners, and encourage consumer trials supported by our marketing and communications initiatives,” says Cheaib. “We are participating in various consumer shows and food tasting events throughout the year and exploring new partnerships in the foodservice industry within Ontario.”

As Lagoon Seafood continues to grow, the company is looking for exceptional salespeople to join its team and support its expansion efforts in Ontario. To learn more about available job openings, visit lagoonseafood.com/careers.

To learn more about Lagoon Seafood’s products, fish and seafood recipes, and national expansion plans, visit lagoonseafood.com.

About Lagoon Seafood

Family-owned and operated, Lagoon Seafood specializes in the distribution, import, export, processing and curing of fresh and frozen seafood. Based on more than two and a half decades of experience in the food industry, the company sources a variety of quality products from South America to Asia, Europe to West Africa, and the Mediterranean, including local selections from Quebec and North America. Its catch comes from fishermen and fish farmers, allowing the company to better control the origin and quality of its products, grouped under the Blue Tide and Royal Harbour brands. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company moves its products to market with the help of select distributors, wholesalers and direct to grocery and retail chains in Canada, the USA, Europe and Asia. Dive deeper at lagoonseafood.com.