Lagoon Seafood Signs Distribution Agreements With Giant Tiger and The North West Company as Part of Continued National Expansion

Lachine, Que. – Lagoon Seafood, a leader in the distribution, import, export, and processing of fresh and frozen seafood, has concluded new planogram agreements with Giant Tiger and The North West Company. The new listings include four products under the Blue Tide and Royal Harbour brands – three at the national level and one in Central and Eastern Canada. The agreements will strengthen Giant Tiger and Lagoon Seafood’s long-standing partnership and grant Lagoon Seafood its first access to the West Coast – a key milestone in the growing company’s expansion efforts.

“We’re delighted to reach new customers who appreciate fish and seafood in their diets,” says Michael Cheaib, business resource manager at Lagoon Seafood. “Our mission is to bring exceptional fish and seafood products to consumers across North America and, to achieve this, we count on strong partners like Giant Tiger and The New West Company. We could not be happier to begin this long-term partnership which, as in all we do, is focused on the customer.”

The new planogram, scheduled to begin in April, includes four product offerings for Eastern and Central Canada: Blue Tide 454g imitation crabmeat, Royal Harbour 340g 80/120 Bay Scallops, Blue Tide 400g Alaskan Sole Fillets, and Blue Tide 350g Seafood Mix. Meanwhile, in Western Canada, Lagoon Seafood will offer Blue Tide 454g imitation crabmeat, Royal Harbour 340g 80/120 Bay Scallops, and Blue Tide 400g Alaskan Sole Fillets.

“We take pride in sourcing products directly from fish farmers and fishermen to ensure quality and origin control”, says Cheaib. “Our Blue Tide and Royal Harbour brands continue to be appreciated by retail partners, supermarkets, and foodservice and catering companies. Supported by strong business results and this organic expansion, we continue to invest in our lineup of fresh and frozen products including ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook product lines. We expect to share additional exciting announcements in the coming months.”

For more information, visit lagoonseafood.com.

About Lagoon Seafood

Family-owned and operated, Lagoon Seafood specializes in the distribution, import, export, processing, and curing of fresh and frozen seafood. Based on more than two and a half decades of experience in the food industry, the company sources a variety of quality products from South America to Asia, Europe to West Africa, and the Mediterranean, including local selections from Quebec and North America. Its catch comes from fishermen and fish farmers, allowing the company to better control the origin and quality of its products, grouped under the Blue Tide and Royal Harbour brands. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company moves its products to market with the help of select distributors, wholesalers, and direct-to-grocery and retail chains in Canada, the USA, Europe, and Asia. Dive deeper at lagoonseafood.com.