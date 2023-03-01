Lagoon Seafood to Introduce its Products to the U.S. Market

Lachine, Que. – Lagoon Seafood, one of North America’s leaders in fresh and frozen fish and seafood, announces its return to the North America Seafood Expo to be held in Boston, Massachusetts, March 12 to 14, 2023 at the booth #1149. The largest seafood exposition in North America, brings together thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world to network and conduct business with importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers, and food service companies.

“We are pleased to be returning to the Seafood Expo again this March,” said Michael Cheaib, business resource manager at Lagoon Seafood. “Our Canadian-based company is now growing well beyond our province’s borders across Canada and in the United States, and this show is the perfect opportunity to share our recent product innovations and new technology with potential partners and customers.”

After celebrating its 30th anniversary last year, the company is now focused on deploying efforts to increase its brand awareness throughout the United States including key markets such as Boston, New York, and Miami, as it offers wider availability of its products in this market. Seven members of Lagoon Seafood’s executive and management team will travel to Boston to attend the three-day event and connect with other exhibitors and participants. Show attendees are invited to visit Lagoon Seafood at booth #1149 to discover the complete lineup of value-added products.

“Our team is looking forward to reconnecting in person with our customers, networking with new members of the seafood community, and igniting new partnerships,” said Cheaib. “We are eager for Americans to discover our impressive developments in product innovation, including our ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook frozen products such as Salmon Wellington, bacon-wrapped scallops, seafood and risotto stuffings, burgers, bites, and sliders, as well as new tartare, sashimi, and fish products.”

This marks the ninth year that Lagoon Seafood will exhibit at the North America Seafood Expo. For more information, visit the North America Seafood Expo at seafoodexpo.com/north-america. For inquiries on products or business partnerships, please contact Lagoon Seafood by email at inquiries@lagoonseafood.com or by phone at 1-514-383-1383.

About Lagoon Seafood

Family-owned and operated, Lagoon Seafood specializes in the distribution, import, export, processing and curing of fresh and frozen seafood. Based on more than two and a half decades of experience in the food industry, the company sources a variety of quality products from South America to Asia, Europe to West Africa, and the Mediterranean, including local options from Quebec and North America. Its catch comes from fishermen and fish farmers, allowing the company to better control the origin and quality of its products, grouped under the Blue Tide and Royal Harbour brands. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company moves its products to market thanks to agreements with select distributors, wholesalers and direct to grocery and retail chains in Canada, USA, Europe and Asia. Dive deeper at lagoonseafood.com.