Land-based Salmon Farm Being Considered for Nova Scotia’s Chebogue Point

YARMOUTH, N.S. — The Municipality of Yarmouth is considering an application from Boreal Salmon Inc. to establish an open flow land-based salmon farm at Chebogue Point.

The farm is forecast to involve both capital and direct investment of up to $60 million and will produce up to 5,500 metric tons of Atlantic salmon and/or sea trout annually. The project will be financed primarily by Chilean investors, with Canadian investors being invited to participate.

In order for the business to become reality, several changes are required to the municipality’s planning documents and a development agreement is necessary.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Saltwire