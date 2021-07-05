Land-based Salmon Farm Being Considered for Nova Scotia’s Chebogue Point

Carla Allen, Saltwire Seafood July 5, 2021

YARMOUTH, N.S. — The Municipality of Yarmouth is considering an application from Boreal Salmon Inc. to establish an open flow land-based salmon farm at Chebogue Point.

The farm is forecast to involve both capital and direct investment of up to $60 million and will produce up to 5,500 metric tons of Atlantic salmon and/or sea trout annually. The project will be financed primarily by Chilean investors, with Canadian investors being invited to participate.

In order for the business to become reality, several changes are required to the municipality’s planning documents and a development agreement is necessary.

Bristol Bay, Alaska’s legendary salmon runs provide extraordinary economic value, a new report found. The report quantified the economic benefits of Bristol Bay’s wild salmon, which generate $2.2 billion in value, support 15,000 American jobs, and supply 57 percent of the world’s sockeye salmon. Bristol Bay’s wild salmon are also the lifeblood of Alaska subsistence culture, providing food security to the region.