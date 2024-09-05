Lantra Takes the Helm as Host of Women in Scottish Aquaculture

Lantra Scotland, the training and skills body for land-based industries and aquaculture, has stepped in to take over as the new host of Women in Scottish Aquaculture (WiSA) – the network established by the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC) to support the growth and development of women in the sector.

As well as providing training, qualifications, and skills development opportunities, Lantra is already involved in the Women in Agriculture and Women in Forestry groups and helps to shine a spotlight on the contribution of women in key rural industries. WiSA will continue to be led by an experienced advisory group, with administrative support from Lantra, and has plans to build on the success of various knowledge-sharing, skills development programmes, and events, including the annual awards and mentoring scheme.

Celebrating Five Years of Growth

In five years, the network has grown to almost 400 participants, including women and men from finfish, shellfish, and seaweed-related fields, operating in industry, government, academia, and non-governmental organisations. SAIC has acted as the host of WiSA since its launch in 2019. However, with a sharper focus on delivering finfish health R&D and a new funding package, the innovation centre announced it would need to take a step back from the role and began the search for a new host in May.

Hear what leaders have to say

Dr Liz Barron-Majerik MBE, director of Lantra Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be taking on the hosting of the WiSA network and look forward to supporting its further growth and development. Growing the diversity of the sectors we work with is very important to us, and whilst there is learning we can bring from our work with Forestry and Agriculture, we acknowledge we can also learn from the journey WiSA has been on, and from the experience and expertise of the advisory group. I look forward to getting started!”

Heather Jones, founder of WiSA, said: “Since WiSA began on International Women’s Day 2019, it has grown into a powerful grassroots network championing women and supporting hundreds of aquaculture professionals with career development. The goal was to highlight the important role of women in the sector, attract new entrants, and actively look for ways to improve the conditions for those already invested in it. The network is thriving, and it is fantastic to hand over the reins to the team at Lantra who will see the valuable work continue.”

The Future of Scottish Aquaculture: What Jillian Brings to the Table

Strengthening Lantra’s commitment to the sector, the organisation has also appointed Jillian Couto-Phoenix as its new Head of Aquaculture. Jillian was previously head of skills and talent at SAIC and was responsible for leading the training and people-development programmes at the innovation centre, while also being closely involved with WiSA.

In her new position, Jillian will help to support a smooth transition between WiSA host organisations, as well as focusing on developing relationships between UK aquaculture employers and the skills body to ensure the workforce is well-equipped for the future. Jillian will help to grow and develop Lantra’s capabilities in the sector and, among other activities, work to identify and bridge the gaps between current training provision and the sector’s needs.