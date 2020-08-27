Large Maine Salmon Farm Clears Key Regulatory Hurdle

BELFAST, Maine — A Maine environmental board has issued draft permits to the developer of a large salmon farm that would be built on land.

Nordic Aquafarms wants to build the facility in Belfast. The Maine Board of Environmental Protection has said the facility’s pollutant, wastewater discharge and air emissions plans all comply with federal guidelines, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The indoor fish farm would cost half a billion dollars to build and has generated pushback from some in the community who believe it would be too large and would pose environmental hazards.

