Legislation Balancing Representation on Alaska’s Board of Fisheries Passes the Alaska House

JUNEAU – The Alaska House passed House Bill 125: Board of Fisheries Membership on a vote of 22-17.

HB 125 balances the Board of Fisheries by putting into state law equal representation on the board. The bill delineates two seats for subsistence fishing, two for commercial, two for sport, and one for a fisheries scientist.

“My family has subsisted for generations, and many of us fish commercially,” said bill sponsor Representative Nellie Unangiq Jimmie (D-Toksook Bay). “This bill brings balance across all user groups so that we can protect what is ours.”

By formalizing the structure of the Board of Fisheries, Alaska reinforces a decision-making process that protects our waters for the generations who will fish after us.

HB 125 heads to the Senate for further consideration. For more information, reach out to Rep. Jimmie’s office at Rep.Nellie.Unangiq.Jimmie@akleg.gov or 907-465-4942.