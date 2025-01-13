Legislative Task Force Offers Possible Actions to Rescue Troubled Alaska Seafood Industry

Yereth Rosen, Alaska Beacon/Juneau Empire Seafood January 13, 2025

Boosting international marketing, developing new products, more support for workers, other steps.

Alaska lawmakers from fishing-dependent communities say they have ideas for ways to rescue the state’s beleaguered seafood industry, with a series of bills likely to follow.

Members of a legislative task force created last spring now have draft recommendations that range from the international level, where they say marketing of Alaska fish can be much more robust, to the hyper-local level, where projects like shared community cold-storage facilities can cut costs.

The draft was reviewed at a two-day hearing in Anchorage Thursday and Friday of the Joint Legislative Task Force Evaluating Alaska’s Seafood Industry. It will be refined in the coming days, members said.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Juneau Empire

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

DataWeave Launches Interactive Dashboard to Track U.S. Grocery Inflation

DataWeave Retail & FoodService June 10, 2022

DataWeave,a global leader in retail data, pricing and AI analytics, today launches its interactive eCommerce Grocery Price Tracker, providing a detailed, nuanced view of price changes and serving as an index of U.S. pricing trends. DataWeave examines pricing and availability by category and retailer in light of inflation and market-driven economic changes. 

Retail & FoodService

Restaurants Outpacing Grocery Stores When it Comes to Inflation

Marketplace Retail & FoodService December 29, 2023

Tis the season for big, festive dinners, both at home and at restaurants. Of course, eating out has always cost more than cooking yourself, and the price gap between the two is growing. The latest Consumer Price Index shows that while the cost of food at home and away from home are increasing at a slower rate, inflation is higher at restaurants — clocking in at 5.3% — than it is at grocery stores — 1.7%.