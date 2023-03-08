Lidl Voluntarily Recalls 7 oz Tapas Branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl Due to Possible Health Risk

Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, 7 oz., due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The product was distributed to all Lidl US store locations. Lidl US has store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This voluntary recall includes all units of the ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, packaged in 7 oz. containers, that may still be in customers’ possession. Affected products will have a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes currently on the market are subject to the recall.

The recall was issued as a result of routine testing, which revealed that the finished product contained the bacteria. Lidl performs this testing on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for our customers. Lidl US has ceased the production and distribution of the product as we continue our investigation in conjunction with the FDA to resolve the issue. Lidl US has received no reports or complaints of illness related to this product to date.

If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume the product, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund. Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435 (8 am-8 pm ET, Monday-Saturday).

The health and safety of our customers is our top priority. Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall. Our Quality Assurance Department is constantly working to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day.

Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 170 stores across nine east coast states and Washington, D.C.

