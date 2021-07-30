Limited Availability, High Demand Send Seafood Prices Skyrocketing

LOS ANGELES — Limited availability and seafood price inflation mean consumers are seeing much less to order or buy at many restaurants and markets.

For example, at Captain Kidd’s Fish Market and Restaurant in Redondo Beach, California, the price of lobster is now $67 per pound. The lobster roll on the restaurant’s menu has gone up by about $5.

Restaurants everywhere have been impacted by a combination of factors including worker shortages, logistical issues and a higher appetite for fresh and frozen seafood among American consumers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Nexstar Media Wire