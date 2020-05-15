Lobster Population Deemed Healthy in Eastern Nova Scotia as Uncertain Season Begins

More than 500 lobster fishermen in northern Cape Breton will set their traps Friday as a season unlike many others opens.

The COVID-19 pandemic has depressed the market and there are fears about what that will do to prices.

But biologically speaking, the fishery in what is known as Lobster Fishing Area 27 is in great shape, according to the latest stock assessment of the seven LFAs in eastern Nova Scotia that run from Halifax to the tip of northern Cape Breton.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News