Lobster Sellers Hope New Deal Thaws China Trade

It may not rise to the level of the fog of real war. But the fog of a trade war still makes for a confusing landscape.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed the first phase of a new trade deal with China with much fanfare and very few hard details — especially on how the new agreement impacts the American lobster industry.

Local lobster dealers and harvesters, industry advocates and even public officials were still scrambling on Thursday to determine exactly how lobster exports to the massive Chinese market fit within the new partial deal set to go into effect on Valentine’s Day.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Gloucester Daily Times