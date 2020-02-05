Lobster — The ‘Rolls-Royce of Shellfish’ — Has Promising Future For N.L. Exporters

Warmer waters are getting part of the credit for an uptick in lobsters off the coast of Newfoundland, and some companies are betting big on the crustacean’s future.

Quin-Sea Fisheries is one of those companies. It exports live lobsters from the province to China — a move prompted in part because processing other types of fish has taken a nosedive.

“Over the last three years, we’ve seen a heavy decline in shrimp, almost 66 per cent, and we’ve seen a heavy decline on quota on crab, almost 40 per cent, so it was necessary for us to look at other species,” says managing director Simon Jarding.

