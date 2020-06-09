Loch Duart Salmon Buys Processing Plant Of Its Own For First Time After 21 Years

Salmon producer Loch Duart has bought its own processing facility for the first time in its 21-year history.

The Sutherland and Uists-based salmon farmer is to move in to the former premises of the Edinburgh Salmon Company in Dingwall, Rosshire, which was mothballed in 2018.

Loch Duart is to refurbish the 52,000 sq ft facility, which will create up to 40 jobs. It says the site is well placed for road links to its farms and to the A9 for transport to major markets in the central belt and further afield.

