Long-Running Sea Scallop Survey Diversifies for the Future

Using more vessels and more sampling to ensure data keeps coming for a top U.S. fishery.

Our sea scallop survey has been providing data on population status since 1979. Over that time, the stock has recovered from very low levels to a population large enough to support one of the nation’s most valuable single-species fisheries. The status of the population isn’t the only thing that’s changed. Increasingly sophisticated ways to track sea scallop populations have come along. We have adapted and diversified our survey methods to take advantage of them.

Adding Survey Capacity

While we started with one vessel surveying the entire area with a dredge. The area is now divided among our science center and several partners, including the sea scallop industry. They use both dredges and optical (photographic) instruments deployed from research and commercial scallop vessels. All these data are used for stock assessments and for quota setting.

To learn more, please visit NOAA Fisheries.