Louisiana’s Fishermen Are Aging, But 1 New Orleans Chef Has a Solution

A New Orleans chef has partnered with a Chalmette community college to create a new program to train the next generation of deckhands.

Why it matters: Louisiana is the country’s second largest seafood producer, but its commercial fishermen are, on average, among the oldest in the country, and too few people are following in their footsteps to keep the industry going.

The big picture: Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry is enormous.

Pegged at an economic impact of $2.4 billion annually, according to the state’s seafood marketing board, the industry touches one of every 70 jobs.

Many of those jobs are part of long-time, family-owned businesses that have worked in the state’s coastal communities for generations.

