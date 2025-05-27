MAHA Assessment Highlights Seafood and Omega-3s as Part of Solution the Commission will Consider in Health Policy Strategy

The White House’s “MAHA Report: ‘Make Our Children Healthy Again” was released on Thursday, May 22. The report highlights several key factors such as poor diet, exposure to environmental toxins, lack of exercise, ongoing stress, and too much reliance on medication. This assessment will help MAHA Commission members and partners shape strategy and policies that will make a positive impact on American children’s health and nutrition.

Link to full report: WH-The-MAHA-Report-Assessment

Summary of Findings That Point to Seafood and Omega-3s:

The typical American diet saw a major shift in fat sources from traditional, minimally processed animal fats naturally rich in vitamins A, D, and E that support brain and immune health to highly refined seed oils. “Moreover, these oils contribute to an imbalanced omega-6/omega-3 ratio, a topic of ongoing research for its potential role in inflammation.” ( see pa ge 2 3 of t h e re port )

“Research consistently links diets centered on whole foods to lower rates of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, and mental illness. Diet and lifestyle significantly influence gene expression and cellular biology – ultimately determining our health outcomes. For instance: salmon delivers omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce cardiovascular risk and support brain health.” ( see pa ge 2 7 of t h e re port )

“At Seafood Nutrition Partnership, we’re committed to spreading the message that our food choices play a crucial role in our overall health and well-being. Incorporating seafood into meals more often, ideally at least twice a week, is a key part of a balanced, nutritious diet,” said Linda Cornish, SNP founder and president. “What we eat affects everything — our health, our kids’ futures, and our quality of life. Eating more seafood is one of the simplest, most powerful steps we can take to feel better, think sharper, and live longer.”

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.