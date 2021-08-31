Maine Scallop Fishermen to Have Same Limits in Upcoming Season

Maine fishermen will likely face the same quota limits for scallops in the coming fishing season.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said regulators have proposed daily possession limits of 15 gallons along most of Maine’s coast and 10 gallons in the Cobscook Bay area. Those are the same limits fishermen faced in the previous year.

The fishing season for Maine scallops begins in late fall. The marine resources department said there would be restricted and closed areas along the coast to help scallops grow. That happens every year.

