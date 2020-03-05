Maine Shellfish Growers on Capitol Hill to Lobby for Climate Action

On March 4-5, shellfish growers from across the country — including Maine’s own Mook Sea Farms, Maine Shellfish Developers, and Chebeague Island Oyster Company — will descend on Washington to lobby their representatives in Congress to take action on climate change.

In what began in 2018 as a group of seven shellfish growers in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, the Shellfish Growers Climate Coalition (SGCC) has now swelled to include more than 140 shellfish operations (23 in Maine) from 20 states across the United States many of whom will be carrying the coalition’s climate-related concerns to Capitol Hill in March.

The nation’s shellfish industry is responsible for an estimated annual production value of $500 million and is the fastest-growing sector of agriculture in the country. In Maine, shellfish harvesting and related businesses currently account for $32 million.

