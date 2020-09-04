Maine’s Seafood Industry Looking at $ 20M Coronavirus Bailout

Maine’s seafood industry could get a $20 million boost by the end of October through funds made available under the federal CARES Act.

Individual fishing license holders and shellfish growers who qualify will get the same lump-sum payment, no matter how large or small the operation.

Commissioner of Marine Resources Patrick Keliher said that after some frustrating delays, state and federal officials are nearing final agreement on exactly how to allocate the funds. And he said that despite rumors circulating on social media that the funds are being diverted, the money will indeed go straight to individual seafood businesses in Maine.

