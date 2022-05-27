Marine Stewardship Council Presents MSC US Ocean Champion Award

Newport, RI – The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) awarded Newport-based Lang Pharma Nutrition, Inc. a 2021 MSC US Ocean Champion Award for their continued dedication to ocean health and outstanding efforts beyond MSC’s sustainability standards. Lang Pharma Nutrition is a full-service private label and corporate brand manufacturer owned by Aker BioMarine, a global biotech innovator dedicated to improving human and planetary health. By providing certified sustainable supplements to their customers in the private label sector for many years, Lang joins three other MSC commercial or fishery partners named 2021 MSC US Ocean Champions.

The award was given to Lang Pharma leadership by MSC’s Senior Commercial Manager Nicole Condon during a ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island this week. The award ceremony included a proclamation by Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano officially declaring May 24, 2022 “Lang Pharma Nutrition Ocean Champion Day”.

Eric Critchlow, MSC US program director, said “Lang’s leadership on sourcing certified sustainable krill and fish oil, and making it easy for their retail partners and customers to make a smart choice for both their health and ocean health is inspiring. We are proud to present Lang Pharma Nutrition, Inc. the MSC US Ocean Champion Award as recognition of their hard work and dedication.”

The MSC US Ocean Champion Award is an annual award that was established in 2017 to reward fisheries and companies engaged in the MSC program who demonstrate continued leadership on sustainability above and beyond the MSC fisheries or Chain of Custody standards. Past honorees include Sam’s Club and Whole Foods Market, among others. Awardees are selected based on their demonstrated leadership and the ability to spark positive change within the industry. The custom glass award featuring a wave is handmade in downtown Seattle, WA.

Lang Pharma Nutrition, Inc. has always been committed to practices that will support the sustainability of our oceans into the future. Lang currently provides over 70 MSC-certified items to major retailers around the world. Combined, these products are now proudly featured with the MSC blue fish label in more than 36,000 stores nationwide.

“At Lang Pharma Nutrition, our mission is to create innovative, science based dietary supplement and pharma nutrition products which provide outstanding value for our customers and have a meaningful health impact on consumers,” said Seth French, CEO of Lang Pharma Nutrition. “Equally important to that is the impact of the oceans and our planet. Sustainable sourcing is a must for planetary health, and a growing priority for consumers.”

“At Aker BioMarine, sustainability is at the core of everything we do and it’s important that we continue to work methodically and sustainably over time to ensure that we are using this resource responsibly,” said Matts Johansen, CEO, Aker BioMarine. “As a company, we are raising the bar for the industry, forging a new and more planet-friendly path, tackling challenges, embracing technology, and making more sustainable choices than ever before and this MSC 2021 US Ocean Champion is validation of it all.”

The ocean feeds billions of people and provides 80% of the world’s biodiversity. As a unique and diverse system, the ocean plays a critical role in the world’s future and it’s essential that we protect it. A report by the UN Food & Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) shows that sustainable fisheries are more productive and resilient to change[1], and the UN Environment Program reports that sustainable fishing protects ocean biodiversity[2]. 64% of Americans want retailers’ and brands’ claims about sustainability and the environment to be clearly labeled by an independent organization, such as the MSC. Lang Pharma Nutrition, Inc.’s leadership, in sourcing certified sustainable Omega 3 supplements, is testament to their hard work and dedication to ensuring healthy marine life for generations to come.

About Lang Pharma Nutrition

Established in 1984, Lang Pharma Nutrition is a full-service private label and corporate brand manufacturer. Lang specializes in delivering turn key products, featuring exclusive and innovative materials and backed by strong science, across a broad spectrum of delivery system and packaging formats. Lang’s mission is to create innovative, science based dietary supplement and pharma nutrition products which provide outstanding value for our customers and have a meaningful health impact on consumers. Lang is a partner to world’s leading mass market retail chains.

About Aker BioMarine

Aker BioMarine is a biotech innovator and Antarctic krill-harvesting company, dedicated to improving human and planetary health. Listed on Oslo Stock Exchange, the company develops krill-based ingredients for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical (Superba®, NKO® and K·REAL®), aquaculture (QRILL™ Aqua), and animal feed applications (QRILL™ Pet), including INVI™, a highly concentrated protein isolate, and LYSOVETA™, a targeted transporter of EPA and DHA from krill. Aker BioMarine’s fully transparent value chain stretches from sustainable krill harvesting in pristine Antarctic waters through its Montevideo logistics hub, Houston production plant, and to customers around the world. The company’s strong focus on sustainability inspired the launch of AION by Aker BioMarine, a circularity company dedicated to helping companies to recycle and reuse waste. Read more:www.akerbiomarine.com

About the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)

The Marine Stewardship Council is an international non-profit organization. Our vision is for the world’s oceans to be teeming with life, and seafood supplies safeguarded for this and future generations. Our blue label and certification program recognizes and rewards sustainable fishing practices and is helping create a more sustainable seafood market. More than 370 fisheries in over 36 countries are certified to the MSC’s Standard. These fisheries have a combined annual seafood production of over eleven million metric tons, representing almost 15% of global marine catch. More than 38,000 seafood products worldwide carry the MSC label. For more information visit www.msc.org or follow @MSCBlueFish on social media.