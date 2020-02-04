Maroon-Colored, ‘Aggie Brand’ Oysters Coming to Texas Tables? Maybe

Texas A&M University System Communications Seafood February 4, 2020

Researchers with the Texas A&M University System say they have created an entirely new and sustainable industry for the Texas coast after artificially spawning oysters in a lab for the first time in 27 years.

The oysters were then placed in a cage and moved to shallow salt water along the Texas Gulf Coast were they are allowed to grow until harvested.

The first instance of caged oyster mariculture in Texas was installed off the coast of Corpus Christi and is a prelude to a growing industry researchers anticipate getting underway in September 2020. That’s when tens of thousands of acres of shallow water along the Texas Gulf Coast will be available for commercial oyster aquaculture after a law was passed last year allowing the practice.

A storm that brewed in Galveston Bay for the past four-years over the ownership of Texas oyster production rights has finally subsided. A Texas Supreme Court ruling and new legislation has effectively shuddered the Chamber-Liberty Counties Navigation District (CLCND) claim to lease submerged bottomland to Sustainable Texas Oyster Resource Management (STORM) for the purpose of growing oysters.

Texas has a new industry. Oyster farming will be legal in Texas as of September 1 now that Gov. Greg Abbott has signed House Bill 1300 into law. The bill by Coastal Bend Rep. Todd Hunter (R-Corpus Christi), includes Texas in a growing industry that state law historically prohibited. Texas was the only coastal state in the United States that did not allow oyster farming.