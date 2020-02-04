Maroon-Colored, ‘Aggie Brand’ Oysters Coming to Texas Tables? Maybe

Researchers with the Texas A&M University System say they have created an entirely new and sustainable industry for the Texas coast after artificially spawning oysters in a lab for the first time in 27 years.

The oysters were then placed in a cage and moved to shallow salt water along the Texas Gulf Coast were they are allowed to grow until harvested.

The first instance of caged oyster mariculture in Texas was installed off the coast of Corpus Christi and is a prelude to a growing industry researchers anticipate getting underway in September 2020. That’s when tens of thousands of acres of shallow water along the Texas Gulf Coast will be available for commercial oyster aquaculture after a law was passed last year allowing the practice.

