Matthew Mayfield Appointed to Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources (MACMR) 

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Seafood July 21, 2024

BILOXI, Miss. – Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed Matthew Mayfield to the Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources (MACMR) representing commercial fishermen.

Mayfield was sworn in at the MACMR meeting held July 16 and his appointment is effective immediately for a term ending June 30, 2026. 

In 2021, Mayfield founded Eagle Point Oyster Company. He is also the owner of Tay’s BBQ with locations in Pascagoula and Moss Point and the co-author of “On the Coast” cookbook.

After graduating from Pascagoula High School, Mayfield attended Mississippi State University where he received his undergraduate degree. He continued his education at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Mayfield resides in Ocean Springs with his wife and twin daughters. 

“Commissioner Mayfield is a great addition to represent commercial fishermen on the MACMR,” said MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins. “I look forward to working with each of our commissioners to ensure that we enhance, protect and conserve the marine interests of Mississippi.”

The MACMR is composed of five members appointed by the Governor representing the following areas: commercial seafood processors, nonprofit environmental organizations, charter boat operators, recreational fishermen and commercial fishermen. 

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.

Related Articles

Seafood

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is Accepting Proposals for GOMESA Project

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Seafood May 20, 2024

Proposals, which are restricted to projects within Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties, must meet one or more of the following criteria: projects and activities for the purposes of coastal protection, including conservation, coastal restoration, hurricane protection and infrastructure directly affected by coastal wetland losses; mitigation of damage to fish, wildlife or natural resources; implementation of a federally-approved marine, coastal or comprehensive conservation management plan; mitigation of the impact of Outer Continental Shelf activities through the funding of onshore infrastructure projects; and planning assistance and the administrative costs of compliance.