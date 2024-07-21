Matthew Mayfield Appointed to Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources (MACMR) 

BILOXI, Miss. – Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed Matthew Mayfield to the Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources (MACMR) representing commercial fishermen.

Mayfield was sworn in at the MACMR meeting held July 16 and his appointment is effective immediately for a term ending June 30, 2026.

In 2021, Mayfield founded Eagle Point Oyster Company. He is also the owner of Tay’s BBQ with locations in Pascagoula and Moss Point and the co-author of “On the Coast” cookbook.

After graduating from Pascagoula High School, Mayfield attended Mississippi State University where he received his undergraduate degree. He continued his education at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Mayfield resides in Ocean Springs with his wife and twin daughters.

“Commissioner Mayfield is a great addition to represent commercial fishermen on the MACMR,” said MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins. “I look forward to working with each of our commissioners to ensure that we enhance, protect and conserve the marine interests of Mississippi.”

The MACMR is composed of five members appointed by the Governor representing the following areas: commercial seafood processors, nonprofit environmental organizations, charter boat operators, recreational fishermen and commercial fishermen.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.