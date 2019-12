Oishii [oh-ee-shee], Shrimp are harvested through dedicated small-batch farming methods. Proprietary pond construction, cutting-edge farming techniques, and strict water quality monitoring allows us to produce a quality of shrimp that is second to none.



Shrimp arrive live and are processed by hand immediately to preserve the quality of each and every shrimp.



No other shrimp on the market goes through the delicate care and processing Oishii Shrimp are accustomed to.