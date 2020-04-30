Mazzetta Sells Fish Plant for $ 9.3M

Illinois-based Mazzetta Company has finally sold the Gloucester facility that housed its Gloucester Seafood Processing operations. It was sold to The Grossman Companies for $9.3 million, according to records obtained from the Essex County Register of Deeds.

The Grossman Companies, based in Quincy, is a family-run real estate investment and management firm that owns about 2.5 million square feet of commercial and residential properties throughout New England and specializes in acquisitions, private lending, property management and brokerage.

Jacob M. Grossman, president of The Grossman Companies, said Tuesday the company is looking to lease the 65,000 square-foot property at 21-29 Great Republic Drive to a single tenant. The facility, Grossman said, is proving especially attractive among a range of food-related businesses.

