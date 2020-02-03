MD Legislators Override Hogan’s Veto in Order to Protect Oysters

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Legislators in both the House of Delegates and Senate Thursday overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2019 veto of a bill that would create a consensus-based process to recommend a new fishery management plan for oysters. The legislators’ actions aim to increase the oyster population in Maryland long term.

The legislation will bring together environmental advocates, scientists, watermen and seafood sellers to work with an independent mediator to recommend policies aimed at increasing the overall oyster population in Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. The legislation also calls for the state’s department of natural resources (DNR) to work with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science to use a scientific model to forecast how oyster populations would change based on different management strategies.

“This important new law aims to stop the long-term decline of oysters in Maryland. More oysters mean cleaner water, more fish and crabs, and a healthier Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. It’s time to work together toward the common goal of increasing Maryland’s oyster population to improve the state’s environment and the fishery’s long-term outlook,” said Maryland Executive Director Alison Prost in a statement.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Patch