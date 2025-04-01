MDMR Accepting Applications for Aquaculture Advanced Seed Production Training Program

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is now accepting applications for the Oyster Aquaculture Advanced Seed Production Training Program for the 2025 summer/fall season. This project will provide advanced training in hatchery operations for program graduates. It will equip experienced off-bottom oyster aquaculture (OBOA) farmers with specialized skills in high-quality oyster seed production, directly benefiting aquaculture farms across Mississippi and the Gulf of America.

The program is a free 100-hour course intended to provide oyster farmers and industry professionals in Mississippi with a foundation of knowledge specializing in hatchery operational basics and extensive larval culture and seed production.

Topics in the course will include water quality management, broodstock conditioning, spawning, larval culture and health assessment, setting of pediveligers and grading and counting seed. The classroom and coursework will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Thad Cochran Marine Aquaculture Center, as well as other sites. Below is a schedule of class dates and expectations. The program will give priority in selection to participants in the Mississippi commercial seafood industry, graduation in the MDMR OBOA class, as well as potential people entering the seed production workforce.

Schedule:

Informational Session for Applicants: 4/17/2025

Classroom/Hands-on Training (4 Hours, unless otherwise stated) 5/3/2025: Water Quality Management, Broodstock Conditioning 5/17/2025: Larval Culture/Health 6/7/2025: Setting Pediveligers 6/21/2025: Grading and Counting Seed 7/12/2025: Spawning with Mobile Hatchery Start of Production (8 Hours)

First Mobile Hatchery Run 7/13/2025 – 7/26/2025: Larval Culture Training 7/27/2025 – 8/1/2025: Harvest and Setting of Seed 8/2/2025 – 8/16/2025: First Grade/Count of Seed

Second Mobile Hatchery Run 9/13/2025: Spawning with Mobile Hatchery Start of Production 9/14/2025 – 9/26/2025: Larval Culture Training 9/27/2025 – 10/3/2025: Harvest and Setting of Seed 10/4/2025 – 10/18/2024: Grade/Count of Seed



Expectations:

Participants are required to attend all classroom days, as well as work three days per week (approximately four hours per day), in the mobile hatchery during the larval runs/seed phase in order to gain hands-on experience. This will total a 72-hour minimum requirement of the two mobile hatchery runs over the course of six weeks. The specific work schedule will be determined, as a group, whether hatchery maintenance and larval culture will occur in the mornings or afternoon/evenings.

Interested participants must meet and complete the following items to enroll:

Applications available from April 1 – April 15, 2025

Complete and submit application by 11:59 p.m. on April 15, 2025

Be a full-time Mississippi resident living in Hancock, Harrison or Jackson counties with the ability to attend all training

At least 18 years of age or older by April 1, 2025

Possess a valid Mississippi driver’s license

Must be present at the “Required Informational Session” on Thursday April 17, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

For more information about class details, enrolling and eligibility requirements, please contact the MDMR Shellfish Bureau at oyster@dmr.ms.gov or 228-374-5000.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.