MDMR Publishes Second Edition of “Oystermen’s Guide to Mississippi Gulf Coast Oyster Reefs”

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) has published a second edition of the “Oystermen’s Guide to Mississippi Gulf Coast Oyster Reefs.” The goal of this guide is to assist the fishing community on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The guide was published using Tidelands Trust Funds, which are funds derived from the lease of tidelands and submerged lands in Mississippi and administered by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office and MDMR as mandated by state law, Title 29 Section 15 of the Mississippi Code of 1972.

An electronic copy of the guide is available on the MDMR website at dmr.ms.gov/publications/. MDMR has a limited number of printed copies available to the public. To request a printed copy by mail, please call 228-374-5000.

