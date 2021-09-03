Mississippi Department of Marine Resources hosting public meeting for Oyster Management and Recovery Strategic Plan

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is hosting a public meeting to discuss the document, “Oyster Management and Recovery Strategic Plan.” The meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Bolton Building, located at 1141 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi.

A current copy of the “Oyster Management and Recovery Strategic Plan,” as well as additional meeting information, may be viewed online at dmr.ms.gov/oyster-plan.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.