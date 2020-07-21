Monroe County Won’t Close for Spiny Lobster Divers, but Will Close Some Boat Ramps

The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners, after a meeting lasting four hours, decided it was too late to close the county for lobster mini-season July 29-30 and lobster regular season beginning Aug. 6. However, leaders did choose to close several boat ramps and limit access to others to local residents only.

Closed boat ramps will include Rowell’s Marina on Key Largo at milemarker 104.5 and the extension of Bay Drive. Ramps at Harry Harris Park on Tavernier at MM 92.6 and Sunset Point Park on Key Largo will be open to residents of Monroe County only.

The county also elected to request the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission close all the fishing bridges to public access.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Treasure Coast Newspapers