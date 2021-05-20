More Than $600,000 For Four Gaspé Businesses Involved in Seafood Processing

GASPÉ, QC – Fish and seafood processors play a vital role in the resilience of Canada’s food system and economy. They are at the heart of their communities, creating local jobs and buying products from Canadian fish and aquaculture harvesters. COVID-19 has presented many challenges to the sector, putting a significant financial burden on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they work to meet these challenges head-on. That is why the Government of Canada created, in April 2020, the Canadian Seafood Stabilization Fund (CSSF) that helps fish and seafood processors across Canada get through the crisis and prepare for the economic recovery so that their communities can continue to thrive.

With this in mind, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced financial support totaling $605,272 for Poissonnerie de Cloridorme, Lelièvre, Lelièvre et Lemoignan, Gaspé Cured and Unipêche M.D.M.

Contribution details are as follows:

Poissonnerie de Cloridorme Inc., a business specializing in the processing of seafood products, particularly sea cucumbers, is receiving a repayable contribution of $277,098. CED’s support enabled the business to ensure the health and safety of its workers and develop new markets for its products. Therefore, it can continue its operations and maintain its jobs in a region where the seafood industry plays a major role.



Lelièvre, Lelièvre et Lemoignan ltée, a family business that originally specialized in processing salted and dried cod and now focuses primarily on processing lobster and groundfish, is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $217,500. CED’s support helped the business install a ventilation and air conditioning system, acquire durable sanitary equipment, build a new workroom and reorganize the production line and employee rooms to allow for physical distancing.



Gaspé Cured Ltd., a business specializing in lobster processing, is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $99,671. CED’s support was used to implement sustainable protection and health measures and acquire and install a ventilation system.



Unipêche M.D.M ltée, a business specializing in the processing and marketing of a wide range of seafood products, is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $11,003. CED’s support enabled the implementation of sustainable protection and health measures.

The CSSF is part of the Government of Canada’s ongoing effort to support Canada’s fish and seafood sector. The $9.1 million initiative for Quebec is administered by CED and has been extended to March 31, 2022, so that more businesses and organizations can be supported, which will help industry players adapt to the pandemic in a safe and sustainable manner.