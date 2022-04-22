Morey’s Seafood Shares Summer Recipes Ahead of Grilling Season

Just in time for summer, Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood is offering its customers recipe ideas for those who are looking for healthier alternatives to eating out and grilling this summer. Enjoy healthy protein alternatives to grilling burgers with their wild salmon (Steakhouse, Lemon Herb, and Seasoned Grill), wild cod, tilapia (Cajun style, seasoned grill) and wild mahi mahi .

Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood products include wild-caught salmon, cod, and mahi mahi that is perfectly seasoned and certified by the Responsible Fisheries Management program (an initiative of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization).

It’s the perfect healthy addition to any grilling menu! Low carb, a variety of gluten-free options and high in protein, Morey’s Seafood is made with all natural ingredients and do not contain additives or preservatives with some of them being seasoned, smoked and/or peppered . They’re available nationwide and have gained mainstream appeal with health and wellness-focused foodies across the nation.