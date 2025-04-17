Mowi Scotland Sells Trout Farming Business to New Company

Inverness, Scotland-based SeaQureFarming Group, a company that was founded recently by the Gael Force Group’s Managing Director Stewart Graham, has acquired Mowi Scotland’s Dawnfresh Farming trout harvesting business.

Following the transaction, Dawnfresh will form part of SeaQureFarming’s trout harvesting operations, which will utilise a new type of semi-closed containment farming system developed by the Gael Force Group.

The SeaQureFarming Group operates as a separate entity from Gael Force.

