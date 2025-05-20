‘MOWI Signature’ Brings Accessible Premium Fresh Atlantic Salmon for Foodservice Professionals

CHICAGO — MOWI, a global leader in aquaculture and premium Atlantic salmon, is proud to announce the official launch of MOWI Signature in the US Market, a new salmon program dedicated exclusively to serving the food service market. The unveiling will take place at the 2025 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show at Booth #4185 in Chicago.

At MOWI farming chef-quality Atlantic salmon isn’t just our business—it’s our passion, backed by over 60 years of expertise. Crafted for food service professionals—from restaurant chains to independent chefs—MOWI Signature offers a premium yet accessible solution that delivers consistency, quality, and convenience in every cut.

Premium Salmon, Tailored for the Professional Kitchen

Sourced from our sustainable farms in Norway and Scotland, every MOWI Signature salmon is:

Fresh, Never Frozen

Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) , meeting the highest global standards for responsibly farmed seafood. GSSI aligns global efforts and resources to address seafood sustainability challenges. Governed by a Steering Board representing the full seafood value chain – companies, NGOs, governments and international organizations, including the FAO – GSSI promotes sector-wide collaboration to drive forward more sustainable seafood for everyone and maintains a benchmarking tool to assess sustainability standards.

, meeting the highest global standards for responsibly farmed seafood. GSSI aligns global efforts and resources to address seafood sustainability challenges. Governed by a Steering Board representing the full seafood value chain – companies, NGOs, governments and international organizations, including the FAO – GSSI promotes sector-wide collaboration to drive forward more sustainable seafood for everyone and maintains a benchmarking tool to assess sustainability standards. Ready-to-Prep : Trimmed, cleaned, de-scaled, and de-boned—ideal for high-paced kitchen operations

: Trimmed, cleaned, de-scaled, and de-boned—ideal for high-paced kitchen operations Weighing 4–8 kg, harvested at peak maturity for a firm texture, rich color, and a marbled, Omega-3-rich structure

MOWI Signature offers consistency, quality and taste of fresh Atlantic salmon tailored specifically for the demands of the professional kitchen. Designed to inspire creativity and deliver consistency, our versatile selection empowers chefs to craft sophisticated, high-impact menus without compromise. “We’re excited to bring the Mowi Signature line to market as a celebration of the variety and craftsmanship in salmon that our organization offers,” said Joe Fidalgo, Managing Director at Mowi CP of Americas. Mowi. “Our Scottish and Norwegian salmon represent the best of our farming heritage and our vision for responsible aquaculture.”

Designed with Chefs in Mind

MOWI Signature is more than just great fish—it’s a smart business decision. With most options of salmon that come with a price per pound that fluctuates depending on market value, Chefs struggle to maintain a more predictable cost of their menu in the restaurant when offering Salmon dishes. MOWI Signature is a game changer in this model as it works with foodservice chains and distributors on a fix cost under a specific tenured contract allowing a more predictable cost in the menu.

Fixed Price Programs – consistent pricing for set periods, enabling chefs to plan menus with confidence.

– consistent pricing for set periods, enabling chefs to plan menus with confidence. Catch or Variable Weight – offering flexibility on sizing with a set price by contract by weight, type of cut or origin.

To further underscore its commitment to chefs, Mowi is proud to announce its participation in Informa’s upcoming Chef Immersion Program, taking place June 23–25, 2025, at the University of Florida in Gainesville. This exclusive event brings together executive chefs from colleges and universities across the Southeast region for a hands-on, collaborative experience. Hosted by Informa, the Chef Immersion creates a dynamic environment for culinary leaders to cook, create, plan, and dine together, fostering innovation and inspiration alongside trusted business partners and culinary experts. As a participating brand, Mowi is honored to support this immersive event and engage with top-tier chefs in shaping the future of campus dining.

Product Offerings

Ready-To-Prep Trim D Fillets

Premium pre-rigor fillets with skin-on or skin-off options, available from both Norway and Scotland. Cleaned and prepped to food service standards and meeting GSSI standard. Gourmet Ready-to-Cook Pre-Cuts

Custom pre-cuts developed with chef and customer specifications in mind—providing speed, consistency, and convenience in the kitchen without sacrificing quality.

“As American consumers continue to increase their salmon consumption at home, restaurants must elevate the salmon experience to meet rising expectations. While dining out was once the primary setting for enjoying salmon, today’s consumers are more familiar with preparing it themselves,” said Diana Dumet, Sr. Director of Marketing at MOWI CP of Americas. “To truly impress, restaurants need to deliver a gourmet experience—offering specialized cuts, a compelling origin story, and emphasizing sustainability and standards. These elements are becoming essential in capturing the attention and palate of the modern salmon lover.”

Premium Origin, Signature Taste

Mowi Signature Scottish Salmon : Renowned for its rich flavor and firm texture, this salmon is raised in the rugged Scottish Highlands, where strong tidal flows and clean waters create ideal growing conditions.

: Renowned for its rich flavor and firm texture, this salmon is raised in the rugged Scottish Highlands, where strong tidal flows and clean waters create ideal growing conditions. Mowi Signature Norwegian Salmon: Mellow and buttery, this salmon comes from the icy fjords of Norway, raised under high animal welfare and environmental standards.

Both products are raised with utmost care, certified by global sustainability standards, and traceable from sea to serving.

Check out the new MOWI Signature video. Looking for Chef quality salmon? Video Here📍Launching at #NRA2025. Find out more at Booth #4185

A Legacy of Excellence

We have spent decades in perfecting our craftsmanship, developing our expertise and know-how to bring you the unique MOWI Signature salmon.

In 1964 we collected the first wild broodstocks from the Vosso and the Årøy rivers of Western Norway. It comes from the strong and robust strain of these 2 rivers giving one of the strongest and most resilient of bloodlines, which has been passed down from generation to generation. That was the beginning of the MOWI lineage that continues through our salmon DNA.

“With MOWI Signature, we’re combining our legacy of innovation with a deep understanding of the culinary world,” said Robert Clark, Sr. Director of Sales at MOWI CP of Americas. “We’ve designed a product line that empowers chefs to serve memorable, high-quality salmon dishes—while maintaining consistency and control in their kitchens.”

Let’s Build Something Delicious Together

Sales Reps Wanted – Passionate about premium seafood? We want to hear from you.

– Passionate about premium seafood? We want to hear from you. Restaurant Chains & New Partners Welcome – Discover tailored salmon solutions for your operation.

– Discover tailored salmon solutions for your operation. Chef Collaborators – Partner with us and create signature dishes that shine with MOWI Signature salmon.

About MOWI

MOWI is the world’s leading producer of sustainable farmed salmon, dedicated to delivering the highest quality seafood products with an unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. With operations in over 25 countries, MOWI is at the forefront of sustainable aquaculture, producing premium salmon known for its exceptional flavor, texture, and nutritional value. Learn more about MOWI and its full range of products at www.mowi.com