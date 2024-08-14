Mowi to Collaborate with TikTok Influencer

In a bid to reach new audiences, salmon producer Mowi Scotland has employed a popular content creator to expand its social media presence.

Mowi Scotland, a leading producer of farmed salmon, has employed a popular social media influencer to create content related to aquaculture. James Sibley, a pro-aquaculture content creator with a background in biotechnology and a significant following on leading social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, will provide content for both Mowi and Salmon Scotland – a trade body for Scotland’s salmon farming sector.

To read the rest of the article, please visit The Fish Site