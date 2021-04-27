MSC Responds to Second UN Assessment of the World’s Oceans

The Marine Stewardship Council responds to the UN’s second Assessment of the World’s Oceans released today:

Dr Rohan Currey, Chief Science & Standards Officer, Marine Stewardship Council said: “The ocean is under immense pressure, and while this UN report includes grounds for optimism, it highlights the many areas where urgent action is needed now to avoid losing marine biodiversity and productivity forever. Action to end overfishing is a central part of this.

“It is encouraging that with proper management many stocks that are currently overfished could recover within 10 years – most by the middle of this century, and that in a number of regions fisheries management is already improving. However, much greater commitment is needed if all fish stocks, and the wider marine ecosystem on which they depend, are to thrive. International action to tackle illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing must increase, and the World Trade Organisation must reach agreement on the banning of harmful subsidies that can drive overfishing.

“There are many complicated trade-offs needed to successfully manage humanity’s use of the ocean. Over 400 MSC-certified fisheries around the world are already leading the way in best practice fisheries management, but we need to accelerate progress and work collaboratively if sustainable ocean outcomes are to be achieved long-term”.