MSC Seafood Futures Forum 2022 How to Save Our Oceans From Overfishing

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) has announced the return of its flagship thought leadership event, the Seafood Futures Forum, which is taking place on 27 April, 09.00 CET, live from Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona. More than 600 people are registered including 200 in person and more than 400 people online. While online tickets are unlimited, in person tickets are expected to sell out.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘8 years to save our ocean? The power of business as a lever for change’. Speakers and panellists will address the urgent and remarkable change that is needed to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals which aim to end overfishing, restore fish stocks, protect ecosystems, and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing by 2030. The clock is ticking to meet this goal, with business widely acknowledged as having a pivotal role to play securing the future of our oceans.

The MSC is bringing together a range of high profile speakers from across the fishing, retail and sustainability sectors to give their perspectives, debating how the international seafood community can deliver the step change in sustainable fisheries management that is needed, and the power of the markets to accelerate this change.

The keynote presentation will be by renowned business leader Justin King CBE. Justin has been involved with customer-facing businesses for over three decades. He has served in many senior roles at companies including Sainsbury’s, M&S, Asda, Häagen-Dazs, PepsiCo and Mars where he has been instrumental in introducing responsible business strategies, including the early adoption of sustainable seafood certification. There will also be a video address from Peter Thomson, the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for the Ocean.

The full line-up for the event is as follows:

Speakers

Justin King CBE – Keynote speaker and leader in consumer-facing business

Rupert Howes – Chief Executive Officer, MSC

Nicolas Guichoux – Chief Program Officer, MSC

Panel session

Natasja van den Berg – Panel moderator

Rupert Howes – CEO, MSC

Justin King CBE – Leader in consumer-facing business

Michaela Reischl – Head of CSR, Lidl, Spain

José Luis Jauregui – Sustainability Manager, Echebastar Pesqueras

Minna Epps – Director, Global Marine & Polar Programme, IUCN

The event will explore the traits of leading sustainable seafood brands; the drivers behind changing corporate attitudes; how businesses, governments, scientists and NGOs can work together to create positive meaningful change; and the MSC’s role in supporting genuine change in the way our oceans are fished.

As well as the panel presentations and discussions, those attending in person and online will also be able to hear the latest updates from MSC’s Chief Executive Rupert Howes and Chief Programme Officer, Nicolas Guichoux. They will be presenting updates on the latest developments within the MSC and emerging trends within the sustainable seafood market. This will include insight into MSC strategic priorities for 2022 to 2027. The MSC will also share new findings from the MSC global consumer perceptions study, revealing trends in consumer expectations of business.

This free event will take place at 09:00 CET on Wednesday 27 April 2022. Participants need to register at www.msc.org/seafood-futures-forum to attend in person or join online. Those who register will also receive a recording of the event.