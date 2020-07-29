Multi-Million Dollar Grant Funds Study of Great Lakes Aquaculture

Carin Tunney, Great Lakes Now Seafood July 29, 2020

A million-dollar grant to study aquaculture aims to boost the number of fish farms in the Great Lakes region.

Aquaculture refers to raising fish both to eat and to stock streams and lakes. The industry in the Great Lakes region lags behind much of the U.S, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The region’s contribution to the industry is considered insignificant compared to coastal areas.

The National Sea Grant office awarded the funds to the new Great Lakes Aquaculture Collaborative. The group brings together scientists and educators from all eight states in the Great Lakes basin.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Great Lakes Now

