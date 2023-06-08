National Fisheries Institute Annual Top 10 List Illustrates Record Year for Seafood Consumption in 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In 2021, Americans consumed a record 20.5 pounds of seafood per capita, a whopping increase of 1.5 pounds from 2020’s figures. The latest numbers demonstrate Americans have expanded their taste for seafood with the help of fresh and frozen.

With a landmark year, Shrimp grew its number by nearly a pound per person, solidifying its place as America’s favorite seafood. Salmon also saw big gains. Staples like canned tuna, tilapia, and Alaska Pollock held their ground in the Top 10 rankings. Meanwhile, Pangasius jumped three spots to number six and Clams made its way back onto the list.

“The 2021 Top 10 List bears out some long-held consumption predictions,” said NFI Programs Director, Richard Barry. “For years, industry experts have reported a big overall increase in pandemic-era seafood consumption. There’s no doubt we’ll continue to see pandemic-related market forces influence these numbers in different ways over the next few years. But this snapshot in time is evidence of a big consumption win.”

In previous years, the Top 10 list has made up an outsized portion of U.S. seafood consumption, nearly 90%. This time the familiar names on the list make up only 76%, evidence Americans are slowly but surely trying new things.

For more than 75 years, NFI has been the leading trade association for the seafood industry whose members represent all aspects of the value chain from water to the table. For more information, visit our Web site at www.AboutSeafood.com.