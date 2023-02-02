National Fisheries Institute Congratulates Trident Seafoods on 50 Years

National Fisheries Institute Seafood February 2, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC — As Trident Seafoods celebrates its 50th anniversary, the National Fisheries Institute is reminded how hard work, coupled with faith, family, imagination, and ingenuity can transform a single vessel into one of the most successful seafood companies in the world.

From Chuck Bundrant’s vision to Joe Bundrant’s leadership, Trident Seafoods has excelled with an eye towards not only the sustainability of the resource but the sustainability of its employees, their families, and the communities where they work.

On 50 years of harvesting and processing, NFI congratulates Trident Seafoods.

Lisa Wallenda Picard

President & CEO

