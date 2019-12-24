National Fisheries Institute Issues Statement on the Passing of Alex Ko

WASHINGTON, DC — Alex Ko’s leadership at Grobest North America helped ensure the family company remained a valued global pioneer in feeds and a technological leader that brought innovative products to markets. A business with a focus on simple animal nutrition became a trailblazer with a passion for disease control, enhanced efficiency, increased yields …. and doing the right thing.

Alex was a true partner with his customers and the seafood community at large. He helped steer the initial formation of the Global Seafood Sustainability Initiative and served on the Global Aquaculture Alliance’s board of directors. He was a trusted voice inside the National Fisheries Institute. On key questions from production data to culture, we relied on Alex for insight and perspective we could find nowhere else. We will deeply miss his steady hand, personable nature, expertise, and personal decency. The seafood community has lost a discerning voice far too soon.

John Connelly

President

National Fisheries Institute