National Fisheries Institute Revitalizes AboutSeafood.com to Continue Connecting, Providing Resources to the Seafood Community 

Reston, VA – The National Fisheries Institute launched a revitalized AboutSeafood.com to continue its efforts connecting the seafood community and increase access to crucial seafood information. The updated website is part of NFI’s Strategic Plan, launched in March of 2024, which aims to shape, connect, and grow the sector across the supply chain.

“A renewed AboutSeafood.com will help us better align with NFI’s Strategic Plan by increasing our interactions with key audiences, improve overall functionality, and enhance the user experience,” said Lisa Wallenda Picard, NFI President and CEO. “Advances to AboutSeafood.com will continue to position NFI as the leading voice for the seafood community.”

The website will offer resources for stakeholder audiences, providing the latest information on seafood with a direct focus on combatting misinformation in the media and equipping its users with facts on seafood policy, including health and nutrition, trade and commerce, sustainability and sourcing, safety, and economic integrity.

“The work done to enhance the website is far more than a facelift, it’s a project that will help support sound public policy and nutrition information based on science by putting resources in the hands of members and boosting NFI’s already loud digital voice. This will have a lasting impact on the industry moving forward,” said Ryan Clark, CEO and President of The Town Dock and NFI Chairman.

To view NFI’s website, visit AboutSeafood.com.