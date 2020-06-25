National Fisheries Institute Statement on Looking Forward to Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America in 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — Diversified Communications has long been a leader in connecting, educating and strengthening the seafood community. Its trade shows and informational forums are an essential gathering place for businesses of all sizes.

Making the decision to reschedule and then cancel Seafood Expo North America 2020 was likely a tough one but illustrates Diversified’s commitment to listen to its customers and its ability to be nimble in a time of change. Diversified’s actions reflect the responsiveness and innovation found in seafood harvesters, processors, distributors, retailers and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pivoting to meet the seafood community’s needs, Diversified continues to provide a robust digital information and marketing space for the industry. In 2021 it will host an exciting edition of Seafood Expo North America that will meet the needs of our changing market place.

We look forward to seeing NFI members exhibiting at Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America next year in what will be an enthusiastic return to Boston.

John Connelly

President