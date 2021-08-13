National Fisheries Institute Statement on NOAA’s IUU Report to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – NOAA’s 2021 Biennial Report to Congress on Improving International Fisheries Management, released today, is an example of a tool used to effectively fight Illegal Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing.

The report identifies 31 nations and or entities that are either engaged in pirate fishing or not doing enough to stop destructive fishing practices.

Enforcement of rules that deny dubious actors entry to U.S. ports and institute import restrictions are key to successfully rooting out IUU. At the same time, the report lauds countries like Ecuador and Korea for redoubling their efforts to stop IUU fishing in their waters.



NOAA Fisheries’ commitment to cracking down on IUU is on display in this report and should be applauded.

John Connelly

President