National Fisheries Institute Statement on Opening the EU Market to U.S. Lobster

WASHINGTON, DC — Today’s announcement from the Trump Administration that tariffs on live and frozen U.S. lobster exports to the European Union (EU) have been immediately eliminated is a genuine breakthrough in efforts to open more markets to high quality, sustainable American seafood.

The duties on live and frozen U.S. lobster shipped to the EU had been between 8 and 20 percent, but, as part of today’s bilateral agreement, the rate will drop to 0 percent. This achievement will provide an immediate and sorely needed boost to the men and women who harvest American lobster and the lobster processors and distributors who together supply this great product to consumers in the vital EU market and around the world.

President Trump, along with Ambassador Lighthizer and his team, deserve great credit for making American seafood exports a priority. Likewise, this would not have been possible without the continued and forceful advocacy of Senator Susan Collins.

NFI applauds all of them for bringing today’s agreement to fruition.

John Connelly

President