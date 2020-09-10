National Fisheries Institute Statement on Seafood Trade Relief Program

National Fisheries Institute Seafood September 10, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that it will provide $530 million to support the men and women who harvest seafood, whose livelihoods have been impacted by retaliatory tariffs, illustrates the Trump Administration’s ongoing focus on this important sector. Seafood starts in the oceans and making sure those Americans who work the water are supported is vital.

It remains essential that the Administration and Congress understand the complexities of seafood. To get product from water to table all parts need to be considered. Without help for the processors and distributors in the middle of the supply chain, fishermen’s catch will simply sit on the dock of the bay.

The Seafood Trade Relief Program is a welcome effort that will help an important part of America’s commercial seafood industry, while reminding us all of the importance of a fully functioning value chain.

John Connelly
President

Related Articles

Seafood

Todd Clark, Endeavor Seafood Vice President, Completes Term as NFI Chairman

January 21, 2020 Endeavor Seafood, Inc.

Todd Clark, vice president and partner of Endeavor Seafood, Inc., completed his term as chairman of the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) today, January 21, 2020. Clark has served as NFI’s secretary, treasurer, and vice-chairman, and is a founding member of NFI’s Economic Integrity Taskforce. NFI is the leading national non-profit fisheries organization dedicated to education about seafood safety, sustainability and nutrition.

Seafood

NFI Launches New YouTube Channel

October 24, 2019 National Fisheries Institute

The National Fisheries Institute (NFI) is announcing a new YouTube channel, AboutSeafood, that educates health care professionals and curious consumers about the role of seafood in the diet. NFI’s registered dietitian, Jennifer McGuire, hosts the channel.