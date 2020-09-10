National Fisheries Institute Statement on Seafood Trade Relief Program

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that it will provide $530 million to support the men and women who harvest seafood, whose livelihoods have been impacted by retaliatory tariffs, illustrates the Trump Administration’s ongoing focus on this important sector. Seafood starts in the oceans and making sure those Americans who work the water are supported is vital.

It remains essential that the Administration and Congress understand the complexities of seafood. To get product from water to table all parts need to be considered. Without help for the processors and distributors in the middle of the supply chain, fishermen’s catch will simply sit on the dock of the bay.

The Seafood Trade Relief Program is a welcome effort that will help an important part of America’s commercial seafood industry, while reminding us all of the importance of a fully functioning value chain.

John Connelly

President