National Fisheries Institute Statement on Suspension of EU/US Tariffs

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Fisheries Institute applauds the decision to suspend tariffs on goods involved in the Boeing/Airbus trade dispute. Today U.S. and European Union (EU) policy makers revealed plans to shelve the tariffs for five years as part of a new agreement.

This bilateral action is an important development that helps seafood companies operate in a more predictable climate. The EU is an important growth market for US seafood exporters, and they will benefit from this more stable environment.

Throughout this dispute seafood has been collateral damage, as fish swimming in the Atlantic Ocean could not be further from the planes flying overhead. Today’s announcement is welcome news.

John Connelly

President