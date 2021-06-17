National Fisheries Institute Statement on Suspension of UK Tariffs

National Fisheries Institute Seafood June 17, 2021

WASHINGTON, DC — Just days after the US and European Union (EU) officials announced plans to suspend tariffs on goods involved in the Boeing/Airbus trade dispute, policy makers are revealing a similar deal with the United Kingdom (UK.)

The decision to halt parallel tariffs on effected US and UK products, for five years, is an important move. It helps produce a more consistent climate for seafood companies to operate in. Stability and predictability, especially in export markets, are prized and contribute to market growth.

The National Fisheries Institute supports decisions, like these, that will increase opportunities for US seafood companies.

John Connelly
President

Related Articles

Deli

SFA Voices Opposition to New Retaliatory Tariffs

Specialty Food Association Deli July 24, 2020

The Specialty Food Association has submitted comments in a letter to the United States Trade Representative opposing additional retaliatory tariffs as part of the enforcement of U.S. WTO rights in the aircraft dispute between the U.S. and the E.U. The USTR is looking to either increase to 100 percent the existing tariffs and/or put tariffs on additional products such as chocolate, jams, pasta, pastries, coffee and baked goods.