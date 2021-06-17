National Fisheries Institute Statement on Suspension of UK Tariffs

WASHINGTON, DC — Just days after the US and European Union (EU) officials announced plans to suspend tariffs on goods involved in the Boeing/Airbus trade dispute, policy makers are revealing a similar deal with the United Kingdom (UK.)

The decision to halt parallel tariffs on effected US and UK products, for five years, is an important move. It helps produce a more consistent climate for seafood companies to operate in. Stability and predictability, especially in export markets, are prized and contribute to market growth.

The National Fisheries Institute supports decisions, like these, that will increase opportunities for US seafood companies.

John Connelly

President